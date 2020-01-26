The Missoula Bruins scored a pair of high school hockey wins over Helena on Saturday and Sunday at Glacier Ice Rink.

The Bruins won 5-3 on Saturday night and 6-2 on Sunday morning.

Bransen Nelson and Zach Hangas each scored a pair of goals in Saturday's win. Preston Jones had the other goal. Hangas also was credited with two assists, while Alex Neibauer, Daniel Jackson and Easton Leadbetter each had one. Izaak Moran made 29 saves in net for the Bruins.

Hangas continued his hot play in Sunday's win with a hat trick. Jones, Ian Checota and Nelson had the other goals. Lars Thorne-Thomsen and Nelson piled up three assists apiece, while Leadbetter had two and Simon Wilson one. Kevin Moore stopped 29 shots in net.

