The Missoula Bruins scored a pair of wins over Billings late Friday night and Saturday in high school hockey action at Glacier Ice Rink.

The Bruins downed Billings 3-1 Friday night. Lars Thoren-Thomsen, Daniel Jackson and Eddy Lochridge found the back of the net for the Bruins. Elijiah Schwartz, Lochridge and Logan Stabnau were credited with assists. Kevin Moore made 19 saves in net.

The Bruins topped Billings 4-2 on Saturday. Lochridge, Preston Jones, Branson Nelson and Schwartz had Missoula's goals. Nelson, Gabe Miller and Zach Hangas had assists. Moore made 42 saves in the win.

Later Saturday, the Bruins whipped Havre, 7-2. Gabe Miller had a pair of goals for Missoula.

Tags

Load comments