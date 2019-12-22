The Missoula Bruins high school boys hockey team swept a pair of games from Butte over the weekend, winning 9-1 and 12-4.
Bransen Belson had a hat trick and Eddy Lochridge added a pair of goals in the 12-4 win. Other goal scorers were: Easton Leadbetter, Alden Hellem, Ian Checota, Preston Jones, Gabe Miller, Logan Stabnau and Zach Hangas. Izaak Moran made nine saves in goal.
Checota and Leadbetter each had a hat trick in the 9-1 win. Nelson added two scores. Kevin Moore stopped 18 shots in goal.
The Bruins will next be in action for their own Holiday Classic Dec. 27-29.
