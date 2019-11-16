The Missoula Bruins high school hockey team won its first two games of the season Friday and Saturday at the Tri-Cities, Washington, tournament.
The Bruins downed Eugene, Oregon, 5-3 late Friday night. Braiden Schreckendgust, Lars Thomsen, Logan Stabnau and Elijah Schwartz had goals for the Bruins. Thomsen, Schwartz, Ian Checota and Simon Wilson had assists. Kevin Moore stopped 11 shots in goal.
The Bruins beat Sno-King out if Seattle 4-2 on Saturday. Schreckendgust, Schwartz, Bransen Nelson and Daniel Jackson scored Missoula's goals. Eddy Lochridge, Gabe Miller, Daniel Upton, Zach Hangas, and Schreckendgust added assists. Moore stopped 64 shots.
The Bruins played Kelowna, British Columbia, late Saturday night.
