Tyler Prince scored 66 seconds into overtime to lift the Missoula Jr. Bruins to a 5-4 win over the Yellowstone Quake in an NA3HL hockey game Friday night at Glacier Ice Rink.
The Bruins improved to 5-9 in the league's Frontier Division, while the Quake dropped to 3-12.
Yellowstone took a 2-1 lead after the first period. Spencer Platt gave the Quake a 1-0 lead 12:40 into the game before Missoula's Mi-Kwan Tallman knotted the score at 1-1 three minutes later. Dylan Rumpke put Yellowstone back ahead 2-1 with 1:41 to play before the first intermission.
Tallman scored his second of the game and fourth of the season midway through the second period to draw the Bruins even at 2-2. Zane Cluphf gave Missoula a 3-2 lead when he scored just 1:38 before the end of the second period.
Jack Harris pulled the Quake even at 3-3 just 3:16 into the third period. But not even a minute later Trevor Prince scored his seventh goal of the season to put the Bruins back on top 4-3. Kirwin Johnson scored the equalizer for the Quake midway through the third period that ultimately sent the game to overtime.
Larkin Dolan got the win in net for the Bruins.
The same teams meet again Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at Glacier Ice Rink.
