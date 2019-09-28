MISSOULA — After dropping its first three games of the season, the Missoula Jr. Bruins hockey team turned the tables at Glacier Ice Rink this weekend.
On Friday the Jr. Bruins picked up their first win, cruising past the Helena Bighorns, 6-1. Cayce Balk scored a hat trick after giving Missoula a 2-0 lead in the first period. Connor Frye, Trevor Prince and Henry Morrison also scored a goal for the hosts.
Saturday's game had more drama. Missoula trailed by a goal after two periods but exploded for four down the stretch in a 7-4 win over the Butte Cobras.
Butte jumped to a 2-0 lead on goals by Alexander Chronowski and Ty Stovin late in the first period. Missoula scored its first goal just 2 seconds before the end of the period, with Chase Wilhelm scoring a power play tally on an assist from Vlad Chinikaylo.
Missoula knotted the score on a goal by Austin Franck just 57 second into the second period. But Butte's Kyler Garsjo answered with a pair of goals in the next 13 minutes as the visitors rebuilt a two-goal lead, 4-2.
Balk cut the Jr. Bruins deficit to 4-3 with just 59 seconds left in the second period, scoring on the power play with assists from Tyler Prince and Connor Frye.
Missoula seized control in the third period. Billy Lucas scored twice and Balk once in the first 6 1/2 minutes as the hosts built a 6-4 advantage. Michael Pazdernik added an insurance score midway through the period.
Seth Daniel earned the win in net for the Jr. Bruins. They piled up 41 shots to 38 for Butte.
