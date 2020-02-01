The Missoula Jr. Bruins completed a weekend sweep of Gillette with a 4-1 win over the Wild in an NA3HL hockey game Saturday night at Glacier Ice Rink.
Missoula improved to 12-25 in the league's Frontier Division, while Gillette fell to 18-22.
The Bruins jumped to a 1-0 lead in the first period on a power-play goal from Owen Lee, his second goal in as many nights.
The Wild came back to tie the game at 1-1 in the second period on a power-play goal from Caleb Sanborn. But Missoula goalie Seth Daniel and his Gillette counterpart Luc Haggitt continued to dominate the game.
Tyler Prince single-handedly gave the Bruins a 3-1 lead in the third period, scoring goals at the 1:51 and 5:11 marks. Trevor Prince added an unassisted power-play goal at 15:34 for insurance.
