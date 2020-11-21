The Missoula Jr. Bruins hockey team started fast and held on Saturday, handing the Great Falls Americans their first loss, 4-3, at the Great Falls Ice Plex.
The Americans fell to 11-1 while the Jr. Bruins boosted their record to 8-3 with two overtime losses in the NA3 Hockey League's Frontier Division. The teams sit in first and second place, respectively.
Missoula broke on top with a pair of goals in the first period. Mi-Kwan Tallman lit the lamp on assists from Pablo Frank and Liam Bland at 3:55 in the first period. Bland made it 2-0 with an assist from Ian McIntosh with just over 5 minutes left in the frame.
Great Falls came alive with a Garret Weisenburger goal at 7:47 in the second period. Kade Levins answered for the Jr. Bruins about 2 minutes later, taking a feed from Missoula product Sam Skillestad.
Three goals were scored in the last six minutes of the second period. After Tallman scored to give the Jr. Bruins a 4-1 lead, Cole Komarek and Harley Nyhuis found the net for Great Falls, shaving the Americans' deficit to 4-3 heading into the third period.
Neither team scored in the final period. Maxim Currie picked up the win at goalie for the Jr. Bruins, making 40 saves.
—Bill Speltz, 406mtsports.com
