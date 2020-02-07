The Missoula Bruins dropped a hard-fought 3-2 decision to the Bozeman Ice Dogs in an NA3HL hockey game Friday night at Haynes Pavilion in Bozeman.
The loss, combined with Helena's win over Gillette, dropped the Bruins (13-26) to seventh in the Frontier Division standings with seven games remaining. The top six teams make the playoffs. Division-leading Bozeman improved to 33-6.
The Ice Dogs scored the first two goals of the game to take a 2-1 lead after the first period. Hazen McKay got things started at the 9:11 mark with his 37th goal of the season. Caleb Brownell made it 2-0 a little more than a minute later. Trevor Prince netted his 18th goal of the season to get Missoula on the board.
Luke McKay extended Bozeman's lead to 3-1 with just 2:35 left in the second period. Missoula drew within 3-2 on a goal from Mi-Kwan Tallman at the 11:33 mark of the third period. It was Tallman's 19th goal of the season. But the Bruins could not get the equalizer.
The Ice Dogs enjoyed a 55-27 edge in shots on goal. Missoula goalie Seth Daniel made 52 saves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.