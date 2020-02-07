The Missoula Bruins dropped a hard-fought 3-2 decision to the Bozeman Ice Dogs in an NA3HL hockey game Friday night at Haynes Pavilion in Bozeman.

The loss, combined with Helena's win over Gillette, dropped the Bruins (13-26) to seventh in the Frontier Division standings with seven games remaining. The top six teams make the playoffs. Division-leading Bozeman improved to 33-6.

The Ice Dogs scored the first two goals of the game to take a 2-1 lead after the first period. Hazen McKay got things started at the 9:11 mark with his 37th goal of the season. Caleb Brownell made it 2-0 a little more than a minute later. Trevor Prince netted his 18th goal of the season to get Missoula on the board.

Luke McKay extended Bozeman's lead to 3-1 with just 2:35 left in the second period. Missoula drew within 3-2 on a goal from Mi-Kwan Tallman at the 11:33 mark of the third period. It was Tallman's 19th goal of the season. But the Bruins could not get the equalizer.

The Ice Dogs enjoyed a 55-27 edge in shots on goal. Missoula goalie Seth Daniel made 52 saves.

