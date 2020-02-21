Blake Nerney scored with four minutes to play to lift the Great Falls Americans to a 3-2 win over the Missoula Jr. Bruins in an NA3HL hockey game Friday night at Glacier Ice Rink.
The Americans, who have already secured a playoff berth, improved to 30-9. Missoula, which began the day one point ahead of Helena for the sixth and final playoff spot, dropped to 16-27. Helena was tied with Butte 3-3 in the third period at presstime.
Neither team could find the back of the net for the first 34 minutes, 40 seconds. Great Falls finally broke through when Henry Chavez took advantage of a power play to give the Americans a 1-0 lead. It took Missoula just 16 seconds to even the score on a goal from Zane Cluphf.
The pattern continued in the third period. The Americans went ahead 2-1 at the 6:11 mark on a goal from Brody Boyce, only to see the Bruins knot it back up 73 seconds later on a goal from Cayce Balk.
The Americans owned a 48-21 edge in shots on goal. Seth Daniel took the loss in net for the Bruins.
