The Missoula Bruins dropped a 3-2 decision to the Helena Bighorns in an NA3HL hockey game on Saturday night at Helena Ice Arena.

The loss further dimmed the Bruins' playoff hopes, dropping them to 11-24, just a game ahead of the seventh-place Bighorns (10-25).

The Bighorns took a 2-0 lead just 3:33 into the game. Dylan Ferreira got Helena on the board at the 2:20 mark and scored again just 1:13 later. The goals were only his third and fourth of the season.

Porter Tirrill stretched Helena's lead to 3-0 midway through the second period.

The Bruins finally got on the board at 11:10 of the third period on a goal from Austin Franck to cut the gap to 3-1. Owen Lee scored his first goal of the season 2 minutes later, but the Junior Bruins could never get the equalizer.

