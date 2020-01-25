CODY, Wyo. — The Missoula Jr. Bruins dropped a 5-3 decision to the Yellowstone Quake on Saturday night in an NA3HL hockey game at Riley Arena.

Yellowstone improved to 16-19, while Missoula dropped to 11-26.

Spencer Platt broke the ice a little past the midpoint of the first period to give the Quake a 1-0 lead.

Missoula knotted the game 3:27 into the second period on a goal from Owen Lee, assisted by Mi-Kwan Tallman. Yellowstone regained the lead on back-to-back goals from Cade Rosansky and Jon Green to go ahead 3-1. Dylan Rumpke's 36th goal of the season extended the Quake's lead to 4-1.

Missoula cut the gap to 4-2 at the 4:38 mark of the third period on a goal from Kyler Fullerton. Yellowstone pushed its lead back to 5-2 with a goal by Jack Harris at 13:42. Austin Franck scored with 59 seconds to play to cut the gap to 5-3.

