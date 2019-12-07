The Missoula Jr. Bruins earned a weekend home-and-home split with Butte on Saturday at Glacier Ice Rink, downing the Cobras 5-2 in an NA3HL hockey game.
Missoula improved to 8-17 with the win while the Cobras dropped to 4-22.
The Bruins led 1-0 after the first period on a goal from Cayce Balk at the 13:45 mark.
The teams traded goals in the second period. Henry Morrison's fourth goal of the season briefly gave the Bruins a 2-0 lead. That edge was cut to 2-1 not even a minute later when Robin Bagley netted his 11th of the season.
The Cobras tied the game at 2-2 just 45 seconds into the final period on Ty Stovin's 23rd goal of the season. Missoula took the lead right back on an unassisted goal by Tyler Prince at the 1:43 mark. The Bruins added an insurance goal with a little over 5 minutes to play by Mi-Kwan Tallman.
Balk added his second of the game on an empty-netter with 13 seconds to play to finish the scoring.
Seth Daniels earned the win in net for the Bruins.
