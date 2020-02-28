Great Falls scored a power-play goal in the third period and that was all the Americans needed in a 1-0 win over the Missoula Jr. Bruins in an NA3HL hockey game Friday night at Glacier Ice Rink.
The loss set up a showdown with Helena in Saturday night's regular-season finale for the sixth and final playoff berth. Action begins at 7:05 p.m. at Glacier Ice Rink. The Bruins beat Helena 5-2 last Saturday in a game that featured 79 minutes of penalties.
Missoula is 17-28 and in seventh place, one point behind Helena, which beat last-place Butte on Friday night. Third-place Great Falls improved to 32-9.
The teams played a scoreless and penalty-free first period with the Americans owning a slight 9-7 edge in shots on goal.
The intensity picked up in the scoreless second period as the teams combined for seven penalties, four called against the Bruins. Each team was assessed two penalties for roughing at the 15:57 mark, but Missoula goalie Seth Daniel and his Great Falls counterpart Trever Mellen stopped every shot they saw.
Great Falls broke the scoreless tie at 2:37 of the third period when Levi Mese scored on the power play. The goal came after Daniel, Missoula's goalie, was called for roughing. Austin Franck served the 2-minute minor.
