BOZEMAN — The Missoula Jr. Bruins dropped a 7-1 decision to the first-place Bozeman Icedogs in an NA3HL hockey game Saturday night at Haynes Pavilion.

The Icedogs improved to 28-5 in the league's Frontier Division. The sixth-place Bruins fell to 11-23.

Bozeman took a 1-0 lead in the first period. Kadyn Fennell netted a power-play goal at 13:16 to account for the only scoring in the opening 20 minutes.

Bozeman extended its lead to 2-0 on a goal from Christian Veneruzzo just two minutes into the second period. Missoula, though, countered with a score from Zane Cluphf just two minutes later. Luke Hartge netted his 33rd goal of the season to push the Icedogs' lead to 3-1. Caden Duggan's goal with three minutes to play in the second period extended the lead to 4-1.

Bozeman's advantage grew to 6-1 on back-to-back goals from Hazen McKay just two minutes apart.

