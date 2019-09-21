GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Missoula Jr. Bruins remained winless on the young season when they dropped a 5-3 decision to the Gillette Wild in an NA3HL hockey game Saturday night at Spirit Hall Ice Arena.
The loss dropped the Bruins to 0-3. The Wild improved to 3-1.
The Wild led 3-1 after the first period. Missoula's Tyler Prince got the Bruins on the board first at the 5:17 mark.
But the Wild responded with two goals from Jacob Kaminski and another from Caleb Sanborn.
The Wild extended their lead to 5-1 after two periods. Declan Young added his fifth goal of the season and Tyler Kaminski notched his first with help from Young.
Missoula cut the gap to 5-2 when Bjorn Waugaman scored his first goal of the season at the 9:37 mark of the third period. Billy Lucas' first goal of the season with 45 seconds to play cut the final margin to 5-3.
