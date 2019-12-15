BLAINE, Minn. — The Missoula Jr. Bruins dropped an 8-2 decision to the Wallmar (Minnesota) WarHawks on Sunday at the NA3HL Showcase.

Missoula's Mi-Kwan Tallman scored the first goal of the game, but the WarHawks scored the next five to take control. Josh Hoffman had a pair of goals for the winners.

Cayce Balk scored Missoula's other goal.

Larkin Dolan stopped 43 of the 51 shots he faced in goal for the Bruins. Missoula continues play in the showcase on Monday at 12:15 p.m. against the Long Beach Sharks.

