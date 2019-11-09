SHERIDAN, Wyo. — The Sheridan Hawks made it a weekend sweep of the Missoula Jr. Bruins with a 7-3 win in an NA3HL hockey game Saturday night.

Missoula fell to 6-11 with the loss while the Hawks improved to 14-4.

The Bruins came out firing, scoring two goals in the first 5:49 of the game. Cayce Balk's 12th goal of the season broke the ice just 1:19 into the game. Billy Lucas scored at 5:49 to extend the lead to 2-0. Alex Kesler got the Hawks on the board atthe 13:07 mark, but Missoula answered with Lucas' second goal of the game to restore the two-goal lead, 3-1. Justin Schwartzmiller's 29th goal of the season cut Missoula's lead to 3-2. Schwartzmiller's 30th tied the game at 3-3 at the end of the first period.

Sheridan took a 4-3 lead in the second period on when Schwartzmiller completed a hat trick for the second straight night. Schwartzmiller's fourth goal of the game move the Hawks' lead to 5-3 through two periods.

Blake Billings scored just 90 seconds into the third period to stretch Sheridan's lead to 6-3.

