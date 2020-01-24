CODY, Wyo. — Jack Harris scored as time expired in overtime to lift the Yellowstone Quake to a 4-3 win over the Missoula Jr. Bruins in an NA#HL hockey game Friday night at Riley Arena.

Yellowstone improved to 15-19 for the season, while Missoula fell to Missoula is 11-25.

The Quake took a 1-0 lead in the first period when Dylan Rumpke netted his 35th goal of the season at the 6:42 mark. Missoula goalie Dylan Swanson stopped nine of the 10 shots he faced, while the Quake's Logan Cooksy was a perfect 6-for-6.

Yellowstone upped its lead to 2-0 just 90 seconds into the second period on a goal from Will Sobaski. The scoring pace picked up later in the period with three tallies in a 43-second span. Mi-Kwan Tallman got Missoula on the board at the 8:05 mark, but the Quake needed just three seconds to respond with a goal from Cade Rosansky. The Bruins answered back at the 8:48 mark with Austin Franck's goal that cut the Quake's lead to 3-2.

Missoula's Connor Frye scored 6:36 into the third period to knot the game at 3-3.

