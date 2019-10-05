CODY, Wyo. — The Yellowstone Quake salvaged a weekend split by beating the Missoula Jr. Bruins 3-1 in an NA3HL hockey game Saturday night at Riley Arena.
Missoula fell to 3-4 in the Frontier Division, while the Quake improved to 2-6.
The Quake got on the board first on Dylan Rumpke's second goal of the season 9:56 into the game.
Yellowstone doubled its lead when Rumpke added his second goal of the game at 11:06 of the second period. Spencer Platt scored on an assist from Rumpke to give the Quake a 3-0 lead at the 15:23 mark of the second period. The Bruins cut the lead to 3-1 two minutes later on a goal from Zane Cluphf.
The Bruins return to action on Friday when they host the Gillette Wild.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.