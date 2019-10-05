Missoula Jr. Bruins logo

CODY, Wyo. — The Yellowstone Quake salvaged a weekend split by beating the Missoula Jr. Bruins 3-1 in an NA3HL hockey game Saturday night at Riley Arena.

Missoula fell to 3-4 in the Frontier Division, while the Quake improved to 2-6.

The Quake got on the board first on Dylan Rumpke's second goal of the season 9:56 into the game.

Yellowstone doubled its lead when Rumpke added his second goal of the game at 11:06 of the second period. Spencer Platt scored on an assist from Rumpke to give the Quake a 3-0 lead at the 15:23 mark of the second period. The Bruins cut the lead to 3-1 two minutes later on a goal from Zane Cluphf.

The Bruins return to action on Friday when they host the Gillette Wild.

