MISSOULA — The Missoula Jr. Bruins have hired NHL veteran and former first-round draft pick Emerson Etem as the third head coach and general manager in franchise history.
“We are very excited to have Emerson become a part of the Missoula Jr Bruins family,” team owners Jason and Liz DiMatteo said in a news release. “There are so many things that excite us about Emerson. He has an obvious love for the game and a deep passion for teaching. He is not just going to be a great asset for our team, but for the Missoula hockey community at large. He understands the importance of the team being a positive influence in the community and will ensure that Missoulians everywhere know who the Bruins are what we are about.”
Current head coach/GM Cliff Cook has accepted a position with a collegiate program, which will be announced at a later date, beginning in the 2020-21 season but will finish the 2019-20 season as the Bruins continue to make a run toward the NA3HL playoffs.
Etem, who retired after the 2018-19 season due to a nagging knee injury, brings eight years of pro hockey experience to Missoula. The California native was drafted in the first round (29th overall) by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2010 NHL draft. He played in 173 games in the NHL across five seasons with the Ducks, New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks. He had been a coach with the South Alberta Hockey Academy with his former NHL and WHL coach, Willie Desjardins.
“I would first like to thank Jason and Liz DiMatteo, Cliff Cook and Mike Anderson for giving me this special opportunity. Any great coach in hockey has received a shot from someone, and mine comes from those four individuals,” said Etem. “I’ve spent close to 20,000 on-ice hours over the last 18 months working with various age groups including players in the AHL, NCAA, and AJHL. I think the game at a way higher level than even in my NHL days and look forward to passing off this knowledge to these young men.”
