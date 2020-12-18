The Missoula Jr. Bruins hockey team skated to its second straight win Friday night, caging the Butte Cobras, 5-3, at the Butte Community Ice Center.

The fourth-place Jr. Bruins improved to 11-6 with two overtime losses in the NA3 Hockey League's Frontier Division. The last-place Cobras fell to 3-18.

Missoula set the tone early. Austin Franck scored midway through the first period on assists from Ian McIntosh and Bransen Nelson. Liam Bland made it 2-0 with 2 minutes left in the period on an assist from Nelson.

Butte answered with a goal by Kyler Garsjo with 28 ticks left in the first period. The Jr. Bruins responded in a big way, opening up a 5-1 lead with three goals in the last 8 minutes of the second period.

Bland started the surge with a goal on assists from Trevor Prince and Missoula native Sam Skillestad with 12:03 left in the period. Pablo Frank lit the lamp on feeds from Prince and Bland and Kade Levins got into the act with a goal on assists from Skillestad and Gabe Gifford with just under 5 minutes left in the period.

Will Hays earned the win in net for the Jr. Bruins. Missoula will return to action in January.

—Bill Speltz, 406mtsports.com

