The Missoula Jr. Bruins hockey team skated to its second straight win Friday night, caging the Butte Cobras, 5-3, at the Butte Community Ice Center.
The fourth-place Jr. Bruins improved to 11-6 with two overtime losses in the NA3 Hockey League's Frontier Division. The last-place Cobras fell to 3-18.
Missoula set the tone early. Austin Franck scored midway through the first period on assists from Ian McIntosh and Bransen Nelson. Liam Bland made it 2-0 with 2 minutes left in the period on an assist from Nelson.
Butte answered with a goal by Kyler Garsjo with 28 ticks left in the first period. The Jr. Bruins responded in a big way, opening up a 5-1 lead with three goals in the last 8 minutes of the second period.
Bland started the surge with a goal on assists from Trevor Prince and Missoula native Sam Skillestad with 12:03 left in the period. Pablo Frank lit the lamp on feeds from Prince and Bland and Kade Levins got into the act with a goal on assists from Skillestad and Gabe Gifford with just under 5 minutes left in the period.
Will Hays earned the win in net for the Jr. Bruins. Missoula will return to action in January.
—Bill Speltz, 406mtsports.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.