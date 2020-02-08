Zane Cluphf scored four goals to propel the Missoula Jr. Bruins to an 8-4 win over Butte in an NA3HL hockey game Saturday night in Butte.

The win pushed Missoula (14-26) back ahead of Helena in the race for the Frontier Division's sixth and final playoff slot. Last-place Butte fell to 6-36.

The Bruins broke the ice at the 11:23 mark on a goal from Cluphf, his 11th of the season. Cayce Balk put Missoula up 2-0 with an unassisted goal with just 17 seconds left in the first period. The Bruins owned a 25-8 edge in shots on goal in the period.

Butte got on the board 2:27 into the second period on a goal from Nick Bradshaw. Cluphf restored Missoula's two-goal lead — again on an assist from Kyler Fullerton — at the 13:25 mark. Cluphf completed the hat trick with an unassisted goal with 73 seconds left in the second period to make it 4-1.

Cluphf scored his fourth goal of the game — again assisted by Fullerton — and Mi-Kwan Tallman followed with his 20th goal of the season to extend the Bruins' lead to 6-1 early in the third period. Robin Bagley scored back-to-back goals to draw Butte within 6-3. Ty Stovin's 34th goal of the season rallied the Cobras to within 6-4, before Henry Morrison answered for the Bruins to make it 7-4.

