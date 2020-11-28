The Missoula Jr. Bruins hockey team handed the Great Falls Americans their second loss of the season Saturday night, holding on for a 5-3 win at the Great Falls Ice Plex.

The second-place Jr. Bruins improved to 9-4 with two overtime losses in the NA3 Hockey League's Frontier Division. The first-place Americans fell to 12-2, with their only setbacks coming at the hands of the Jr. Bruins.

Missoula enjoyed a fast start with two Trevor Prince goals in the first 8 minutes. Owen Miley and Liam Bland assisted on the first goal and Pablo Frank and Bland were credited with assists on the second.

Great Falls answered with an Alex Jackson goal with just under 8 minutes left in the first period. Bland made the score 3-1 with assists from Frank and Prince at 15:48, but again the hosts responded as Henry Chavez scored with helpers from Bryson Fletcher and Harley Nyhuis.

The Americans knotted the score with a power-play goal early in the second period on Jr. Bruins goalie Maxim Currie. The Jr. Bruins went back in front with 29 seconds left in the period when Frank lit the lamp on assists from Bland and Miley.

Missoula added an insurance goal with 2 minutes left in the third period. Frank did the honors on assists from Bland and Prince.

—Bill Speltz, 406mtsports.com

Load comments