The Missoula Jr. Bruins hockey team handed the Great Falls Americans their second loss of the season Saturday night, holding on for a 5-3 win at the Great Falls Ice Plex.
The second-place Jr. Bruins improved to 9-4 with two overtime losses in the NA3 Hockey League's Frontier Division. The first-place Americans fell to 12-2, with their only setbacks coming at the hands of the Jr. Bruins.
Missoula enjoyed a fast start with two Trevor Prince goals in the first 8 minutes. Owen Miley and Liam Bland assisted on the first goal and Pablo Frank and Bland were credited with assists on the second.
Great Falls answered with an Alex Jackson goal with just under 8 minutes left in the first period. Bland made the score 3-1 with assists from Frank and Prince at 15:48, but again the hosts responded as Henry Chavez scored with helpers from Bryson Fletcher and Harley Nyhuis.
The Americans knotted the score with a power-play goal early in the second period on Jr. Bruins goalie Maxim Currie. The Jr. Bruins went back in front with 29 seconds left in the period when Frank lit the lamp on assists from Bland and Miley.
Missoula added an insurance goal with 2 minutes left in the third period. Frank did the honors on assists from Bland and Prince.
—Bill Speltz, 406mtsports.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.