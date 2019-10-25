The Missoula Jr. Bruins scored three unanswered goals to take a 4-3 win over the Helena Bighorns in an NA3HL hockey game Friday night at Glacier Ice Rink.
Missoula improved to 4-8 in the league's Frontier Division, while Helena fell to 4-9.
Helena grabbed a 3-1 lead after the first period. Abraham Laggis and Nicholas Cenis scored for the Bighorns before Missoula struck back on a goal from Billy Lucas, his fourth of the season. But Helena extended its lead when Ty Niskanen lit the lamp with just 47 seconds left in the opening period.
Missoula knotted the game at 3-3 through two periods. Cayce Balk scored his ninth of the season at the 4:16 mark and Trevor Prince got the equalizer two minutes later.
The Bruins took a 4-3 lead at 3:12 of the final period on Prince's second goal of the game and sixth of the season.
Missoula goalie Dylan Swanson made the lead stand up.
The Bruins travel to Great Falls to face the Americans on Saturday at 3 p.m., while Helena hosts Butte at 7:05 p.m.
