The Missoula Jr. Bruins hockey team snapped a two-game losing streak Tuesday with an 8-2 win over the Helena Bighorns in the Capital City.
The fourth-place Jr. Bruins improved to 10-6 with two overtime losses in the NA3 Hockey League's Frontier Division. The sixth-place Bighorns fell to 5-10.
The Jr. Bruins, who have been playing their December games without four of their top six forwards, jumped to a 3-1 lead in the first period and never looked back.
Missoula's Trevor Prince broke a scoreless tie on a power-play goal with an assist from Liam Bland with just over 6 minutes elapsed. Helena answered two minutes later with an unassisted goal by Isaac Ellingson before the Jr. Bruins seized control.
Twenty-four seconds later, Spencer Warren scored for the Jr. Bruins with assists from Levi Knight and Owen Miley. Liam Bland then scored 39 seconds later on assists from Prince and Pablo Frank.
Bland and Frank each finished with two goals and three assists. Missoula product Sam Skillestad had two goals from the point.
Will Hays earned the win in net for Missoula. The Jr. Bruins will be back in action Friday night when they play at Butte.
—Bill Speltz, 406mtsports.com
