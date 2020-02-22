The Missoula Jr. Bruins took a testy 5-2 win over the Helena Bighorns in an NA3HL hockey game Saturday night at Glacier Ice Rink.
The teams combined for 79 minutes of penalty time.
Missoula moved to 17-27 and jumped ahead of Helena in the race for the sixth and final playoff berth. Helena dropped to 15-26 and into seventh place.
The Bighorns broke the ice at the 11:51 mark of the first period on Alexander Bailey's first goal of the season.
The Jr. Bruins took the lead in the second period with goals one minute apart. Mi-Kwan Tallman scored the equalizer on the power play, his 23rd of the season, and Cayce Balk put Missoula ahead with his 27th of the season. Following a brawl that resulted in six penalties, the Bruins pushed the lead to 3-1 on a goal from Billy Lucas to go ahead 3-1.
Connor Frye gave the Bruins an insurance goal in the third period.
The teams close out the regular season next weekend. The Bruins host the Americans on Friday and Helena on Saturday. Helena hosts last-place Butte before coming back to Missoula for the regular-season finale.
