The Missoula Jr. Bruins seized sole possession of sixth in the NA3 Hockey League's Frontier Division Friday with a 5-3 win over the Butte Cobras at the Butte Community Ice Center.
The top six teams in the division earn a playoff spot. Only five games remain in the regular season for the Jr. Bruins.
Missoula improved to 15-26 in breaking a tie for sixth with the Helena Bighorns. The Bighorns (13-25) dropped a 4-3 shootout decision Friday to the Sheridan Hawks, who have already secured a playoff spot.
The Cobras (6-37) wasted no time in getting on the board. Joe Erickson put Butte ahead 1-0 with a goal just 44 seconds into the game.
The Bruins scored three times in the first 10 minutes of the second period to claim a 3-1 lead. Kyler Fullerton started the surge on an assist by Jacob Sinclair at 3:16. Mi-Kwan Tallman gave the Jr. Bruins their first lead about five minutes later on assists from Owen Lee and Tyler Prince. Billy Lucas added a goal on feeds from Lee and Tallman.
Butte knotted the score at 3-3 early in the third period. But Prince answered with what turned out to be the game-winning goal, unassisted, with just under 7 minutes left in regulation. Chase Wilhelm added an insurance goal with less than 2 minutes left.
Larkin Dolan earned the win in net for Missoula. He made 37 saves in 40 attempts for the Jr. Bruins, who enjoyed a 59-40 edge in shots.
The Jr. Bruins will host the Cobras Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at Glacier Ice Rink.
