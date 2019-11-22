BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Ice Dogs remained nearly perfect in NA3HL hockey action with an 8-2 win over Missoula Jr. Bruins on Friday night.
The first-place Ice Dogs improved to 19-1 for the season, while Missoula fell to 6-14.
Bozeman took a 2-1 lead after the first period. Christian Veneruzzo got Bozeman on the board first at the 2:53 mark, but barely a minute later Connor Frye knotted the score at 1-1. Will Kutch put the Ice Dogs back in front at the 7:16 mark.
Bozeman extended its lead to 3-1 just 1:39 into the second period on a goal from Luke Hartge. Hartge pushed the lead to 4-1 just three minutes later. Andrew Bertolini gave Bozeman a 5-1 lead with a goal four minutes before the end of the second period.
The Ice Dogs kept pouring it on in the third period with goals from Luke McKay and Mikhail Greeley before the Bruins struck back with a goal from Austin Franck to cut the gap to 7-2.
