MISSOULA — The leaves are beginning to turn in western Montana and for many area hockey enthusiasts, that means the start of a new Junior A season.
The Missoula Jr. Bruins will make their home debut Friday when they play host to the Yellowstone Quake at 7:05 p.m. The Missoula City-County Health Department has given the team clearance to admit 275 fans into Glacier Ice Rink, with masks and social distancing required.
"We're pumped because (coach) Emerson Etem, having played in the NHL, he has done a great job recruiting players," Jr. Bruins owner/assistant coach Jason DiMatteo said of his first-year head coach, who played for the Ducks, Rangers and Canucks. "We've got 30 players on the team for the first time, a full roster, and we have three more coming in."
DiMatteo said there have been extra challenges getting the players to Missoula and finding host families because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the Jr. Bruins actually have more foreign players than usual.
"We have five Canadians and one Russian coming in, and we're looking really strong," he added. "We've got a couple key returners — Trevor Prince in my mind is probably the best defenseman in the league. And (forward) Case Balk is back. He's our captain."
Missoula's roster also includes three home-grown players. The list includes forward Bransen Nelson, defenseman Sam Skillestad and goalie Sam Milland.
DiMatteo urged fans to get to the arena early. The Jr. Bruins and Quake will also play in Missoula on Saturday night.
