The Missoula Jr. Bruins scored four third-period goals to surge past the Gillette Wild in an NA3HL hockey game Friday night at Glacier Ice Rink.

Missoula, tied for sixth in the Frontier Division, improved to 12-25 for the season. Fourth-place Gillette fell to 18-21.

The Bruins drew first blood when Henry Morrison scored at the 8:47 mark of the first period. Owen Lee stretched the Bruins' lead to 2-0 with his third goal of the season at 14:15 of the first period, but Gillette answered just 32 seconds later on a goal by Mason Hoffman that cut the Bruins' lead to 2-1 after one period.

The Wild surged into the lead in the second period on goals from Keedin Denny and Tyler Kaminski to take a 3-2 edge into the third period.

Mi-Kwan Tallman knotted the game at 3-3 just 83 seconds into the third period, but Gillette struck right back on Declan Young's 41st goal of the season to go back on top 4-3 just 41 seconds later. Missoula, though, battled right back to take a 5-4 lead on back-to-back goals from Cayce Balk and Connor Frye. Trevor Prince's 15th goal gave the Bruins some breathing room.

