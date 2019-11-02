MISSOULA — The Missoula Jr. Bruins posted their third win in four games Saturday, beating the Yellowstone Quake in a thriller, 3-2, at Glacier Ice Rink.
The Jr. Bruins boosted their record to 6-9 in the NA3 Hockey League's Frontier Division. The Quake fell to 3-12.
Yellowstone knotted the score at 2-2 with just over 5 minutes left in the third period when Dylan Rumpke capitalized on a power play opportunity. Less than 90 seconds later, the Jr. Bruins tallied what turned out to be the game winner, with Cayce Balk scoring a power-play goal on a feed from Connor Frye.
The Jr. Bruins wasted no time in taking a lead early on Balk's goal just 65 seconds into the game. Missoula doubled its lead early in the second period when Mi-Kwan Tallman scored a power-play goal on an assist from James Clow.
Yellowstone cut its deficit to 2-1 midway the second period. Jack Harris did the honors on assists from Rumpke and Spencer Platt.
Dylan Swanson picked up the win in net for the hosts. He made 18 saves.
The Jr. Bruins will hit the road for games against the Sheridan Hawks in Wyoming on Friday and Saturday night. The Hawks boast a record of 12-4.
