SHERIDAN, Wyo. — Derek Humphreys scored twice and Sheridan scored three third-period goals to down the Missoula Junior Bruins 4-2 in the first game of a best-of-3 NA3HL semifinal series Friday night.

Humphreys' first goal six minutes into the final period gave the Hawks the lead for good at 3-2. He scored an insurance goal at 14:27.

Shane Dott's unassisted goal 5:42 into the third period had knotted the score at 2-all and came just 24 seconds after Sheridan's Jacob Cummings had made it a 2-1 game. Gavin Tritt scored Missoula's other goal 3:23 into the final period to tie it at 1-1.

Sheridan's Justin Schwartzmiller scored the only other goal, 14:39 into the second period.

The Hawks are 40-1-0-0 in their second season of competition. They outshot Missoula 54-33, including 22-7 in the final period. 

