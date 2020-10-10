HELENA — The Missoula Junior Bruins collected another win this weekend, downing the Helena Bighorns 8-6 after scoring four goals in the third period.
Down 5-4 entering the third, Liam Bland put two shots into the net to give the Junior Bruins the lead. Trevor Prince and Sam Skillestad then provided the extra separation for the Bruins, who move to 4-0 on the young season.
Helena took a 2-0 lead in the first period before the Bruins were able to get on the board 2:54 into the second. Mason Mowat had the first goal for the Bruins and three others followed — one each by Frank Pablo and Cayce Balk, before Bland got his first of the day. Pablo had two assists for the Bruins.
Christopher Cantillo and Sam Miland each spent just over 22 minutes in goal, with Cantillo making 11 of 12 saves and Miland making 15 of 19.
Conor Pequet, Isaac Ellingson, Gavin Galloway, Gage Bowerman and Dylan Ferriera were the goal scorers for Helena.
