MISSOULA — The Missoula Jr. Bruins had their home debut spoiled by the Bozeman Icedogs, 6-2, Saturday night at Glacier Ice Rink.
Key to the outcome was Bozeman's fast start. Missoula goalie Dylan Swanson surrendered three goals in the first 14 minutes.
Hazen McKay started the onslaught for the Icedogs with a short-handed goal at 1:18 in the first period. Teammate Caden Duggan scored roughly 10 minutes later on assists from Luke Hartge and Max Schumacher. McKay then added a second goal to give the visitors a 3-0 lead.
Chase Wilhelm scored the first goal of the season for the Jr. Bruins with just under 6 minutes left in the first period. Mi-Kwan Tallman and Trevor Prince were credited with assists.
Bozeman stretched its lead to 5-2 in the second period. McKay completed a hat trick and teammate Zach Monaco found the net on a feed from Luke Hartge. Prince scored a power play goal for Missoula on an assist from Tallman.
Caden Duggan gave the Icedogs a 6-2 lead early in the third period. Bozeman finished with a 39-24 edge in shots.
Missoula will hit the road for games at Gillette, Wyoming, on Friday and Saturday.
Missoulian staff
