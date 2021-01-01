Liam Bland scored a goal just 46 seconds into overtime as the Missoula Junior Bruins held on to down the Great Falls Americans 5-4 to win in a thriller.
Owen Miley and Pablo Frank had assists on the game winner. Miley scored a power play goal at the 11:07 mark of the third period off assists from Gabe Gifford and Bland to take a 4-3 lead.
But Great Falls was able to equalize at 4-4 late in the period as Alex Jackson slammed one in on a power play.
Bland scored 34 seconds into the third period off an assist from Miley to give the Bruins a 3-2 lead, but the Americans equalized after Bryson Fletcher scored at the 3:16 mark. Will Hayes stopped 29 of 32 shots on the night for the Junior Bruins, who improve to 12-6 on the year.
The Bruins trailed 1-0 after the first period, but got goals from Gavin Tritt and Kade Levins in the second to take a 2-1 lead. Before the second period buzzer could sound, however, Great Falls's Micah Serino found the back of the net for an unassisted goal.
The Bruins converted on 2 of 3 power play chances, while the Americans squandered 7 of 9 power play opportunities. The Americans drop to 15-6 on the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.