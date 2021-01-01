Liam Bland scored a goal just 46 seconds into overtime as the Missoula Junior Bruins held on to down the Great Falls Americans 5-4 to win in a thriller.

Owen Miley and Pablo Frank had assists on the game winner. Miley scored a power play goal at the 11:07 mark of the third period off assists from Gabe Gifford and Bland to take a 4-3 lead.

But Great Falls was able to equalize at 4-4 late in the period as Alex Jackson slammed one in on a power play.

Bland scored 34 seconds into the third period off an assist from Miley to give the Bruins a 3-2 lead, but the Americans equalized after Bryson Fletcher scored at the 3:16 mark. Will Hayes stopped 29 of 32 shots on the night for the Junior Bruins, who improve to 12-6 on the year.

The Bruins trailed 1-0 after the first period, but got goals from Gavin Tritt and Kade Levins in the second to take a 2-1 lead. Before the second period buzzer could sound, however, Great Falls's Micah Serino found the back of the net for an unassisted goal.

The Bruins converted on 2 of 3 power play chances, while the Americans squandered 7 of 9 power play opportunities. The Americans drop to 15-6 on the year.

Jordan Hansen covers a bunch of stuff for the Missoulian and 406 Sports. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or shoot him an email at Jordan.Hansen@406mtsports.com

