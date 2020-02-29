Sophomore Shaye Ewing scored four goals to lead the Missoula Lady Bruins to a 6-2 win over Flathead at the Montana State Hockey Tournament on Saturday afternoon in Bozeman.
Ewing scored two goals in the first six minutes of the game, and the Lady Bruins, seeking their fourth straight state crown, never relinquished the lead. MacKenzie Baker scored both goals for Flathead, but the Lady Bruins were strong from start to finish. Missoula also got goals from Shea Keene and Dora McDougall, and the Lady Bruins outshot Flathead 32-19. Missoula goalie Aubrey McKay had 17 saves; Flathead goalie Courtney Klemann had 26 saves.
“It’s great to see how these girls have come to compete this weekend,” said Lady Bruins head coach Grace Hoene. “We got up early on our opponent in both games, and we played strong from start to finish. If we continue to play with the same level of intensity and momentum, then I think we will have the opportunity to win our fourth state title. That would be really cool, especially for this group of seniors.”
Missoula improved to 28-8-1 on the season and will advance to Sunday’s championship game at 10:30 a.m., playing the winner of Saturday’s 8:30 p.m. play-in game.
