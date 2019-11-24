The Missoula Lady Bruins defeated Bozeman 8-1 Saturday night and 10-2 Sunday morning in high school hockey action to improve to 4-0 on the season.
Sophomore Shay Ewing scored a hat trick in the first six minutes of the game Saturday night, and she scored a fourth goal late in the third period. Freshman Julianne Lane scored two goals, and both Maddy Gallagher and Jaden Nielsen each contributed a goal. Missoula outshot Bozeman 18-16. Missoula goalie Aubrey McKay had 17 saves, and Bozeman goalie Talyn Campbell had eight saves on the night.
Playing without Ewing on Sunday, the Lady Bruins got a hat trick from junior Frances Carrasco, as well as two goals from senior Ellie Jenni and junior Waverly Winterer, and one each from Madeleine Heggen, Gallagher and Lane. Missoula goalie Natalie Herr had 12 saves. Missoula outshot Bozeman 41-14.
“I’m impressed with how strong we were coming out of the gate,” said Lady Bruins head coach Grace Hoene. “I like how many of our players scored goals and had assists this weekend, and it’s nice to have two strong goalies. I think this team will be more balanced than we were last year.”
Missoula improved to 4-0 and will travel to Winthrop, Washington, for the high school girls tournament at the Winthrop Outdoor Ice Rink. Missoula will compete against three Seattle-area teams.
