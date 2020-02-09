Junior Ellie Jenni scored two goals to lead the Missoula Lady Bruins U19 hockey team to a 2-2 tie with Utah in the Sunday morning game of the Sun Valley Tournament in Hailey, Idaho.

After a scoreless first period, Utah got the first goal just three minutes into the second period from the faceoff. Jenni scored Missoula’s first goal 30 seconds into the third period, and Utah responded with another goal just 45 seconds later. Jenni scored again with 2:30 to go in the game. Utah pulled its goalie for the final 90 seconds of the game, but Missoula was unable to score, and the game ended in a tie.

Missoula is 25-8-1 on the season, and this weekend’s tournament marks the end of regular-season play. The Montana State Hockey Tournament is Feb. 28-March 1 in Bozeman. The Lady Bruins have won the state championship for the last three years in a row.

Tags

Load comments