After scoring 30 goals in the first three games of the tournament, the Missoula Lady Bruins lost to the Richland Rangers from Sidney in the title game of the Bozeman Cup Sunday morning. Richland defeated Missoula 5-4 in a shootout after junior Frances Carrasco tied the game 3-3 with 16 seconds to go in regulation.

After a scoreless first period, Missoula’s Disa Doherty scored first on a backdoor bounce back. Richland then scored back-to-back power play goals a minute apart to go up 2-1 at the end of the second period. The Lady Bruins finally tied the game with Shaye Ewing scoring with 1:51 to go in the game, but Richland responded 45 seconds later with a second goal by Jenna Baxter. With just 16 seconds left in the game, Carrasco tied the game on an assist by Ellie Jenni.

After a 5-minute overtime period, the game ended in a shootout with Richland sisters Jenna and Jaylen Baxter each scoring a goal, while Carrasco was the only player to score for Missoula in the five-round shootout. Richland won 5-4 and took home the Bozeman Cup for the second year in a row.

Missoula (7-5) will rest next weekend and return to Bozeman for league games Dec. 20-21.

