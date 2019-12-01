The Missoula Lady Bruins dropped three games at the Winthrop, Washington, Tournament over the weekend, losing to the Tacoma Boys Team 11-3, the Seattle Junior Boys Team 9-0 on Saturday, and the Seattle Junior Girls Team 3-0 Sunday morning.
Freshman Lily Miller scored two goals and junior Frances Carrasco scored a goal for Missoula against Tacoma, and Missoula was shut out in the latter two games. Senior goalie Aubrey McKay had 21 saves in the Sunday morning game. Goalie stats from the two games on Saturday were not compiled.
The Lady Bruins (4-4) will compete in the Bozeman Cup next weekend and will play Jackson, Wyomibng, Bozeman and Idaho Falls in pool play.
