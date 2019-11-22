Sophomore Shaye Ewing scored a hat trick to lead the Missoula Lady Bruins to a 7-1 victory over the Flathead Flames in the opening game of the 2019-20 U19 season.

Missoula also got goals from junior Dora McDougall and sophomores Shea Keene, Allie Beighle and Pilar Seielstad. Flathead’s McKenzie Baker found the back of the net with just three minutes to go in the game. Missoula senior goalie Aubrey McKay had 13 saves, and Missoula outshot Flathead 35-14.

Missoula (1-0) will meet up with Flathead again at 7:45 a.m. Saturday. League games continue throughout the weekend and are held at Glacier Ice Rink. Admission is free for all games.

