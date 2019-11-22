Sophomore Shaye Ewing scored a hat trick to lead the Missoula Lady Bruins to a 7-1 victory over the Flathead Flames in the opening game of the 2019-20 U19 season.
Missoula also got goals from junior Dora McDougall and sophomores Shea Keene, Allie Beighle and Pilar Seielstad. Flathead’s McKenzie Baker found the back of the net with just three minutes to go in the game. Missoula senior goalie Aubrey McKay had 13 saves, and Missoula outshot Flathead 35-14.
Missoula (1-0) will meet up with Flathead again at 7:45 a.m. Saturday. League games continue throughout the weekend and are held at Glacier Ice Rink. Admission is free for all games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.