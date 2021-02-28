After a hard-fought win over its closest rival on Saturday night, it was smooth sailing for the Missoula Lady Bruins Red hockey team in the U19 state championship game Saturday in Bozeman.
The team secured Montana bragging rights for the Lady Bruins program for the fifth straight year with a 5-1 win over Bozeman. That came on the heels of a nerve-racking 4-3 semifinal win over the Lady Bruins Black team the night before.
Lady Bruins co-head coach Grace Hoene will remember the semifinal most of all because it was such a fierce battle. Because of unique circumstances this winter brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, the Lady Bruins elected to go with a split squad format so the girls would have more games.
"The semifinal was harder than we thought it was going to be, just having to compete against each other," said Hoene, who directed the Red team for the semifinal while Annie Petschauer directed the Black squad. "It was just a really emotional game because both teams were super competitive and it could have gone either way.
"At the end I was like, I wish we could both win. As coaches, it was tough."
Hoene and Petschauer teamed up once again to coach Missoula Red in the title game and it was a convincing win for the Lady Bruins. Missoula took a 2-0 lead in the second period with goals by Waverly Winterer and Eve Omura, who benefited from an assist by Jayden Nash.
Omura added another goal in the third period along with Eliza Quackenbush. Liza Shadow rounded out the scoring with an assist from Julianne Lane.
"They played with confidence," Hoene said. "There wasn't a whole lot of Xs and Os coaching from us. It was all about keeping it fun because we know we play better when we're out there having fun."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.