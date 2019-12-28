The Missoula Lady Bruins U19 hockey team defeated Flathead 3-1 and Glasgow 6-0 in the first two games of the Flathead Winter Classic in Kalispell.

After two scoreless periods, Flathead’s Maya Lacey scored first just two minutes into the third period Friday night against Flathead. Missoula responded with three consecutive goals by Shaye Ewing, Frances Carrasco and Julianne Lane to win the game. Missoula outshot Flathead, 37-8. Flathead goalie Courtney Klemann had 34 saves; Missoula goalie Natalie Herr had seven.

In the Saturday morning game, Ewing scored two goals, while Allie Beighle, Maddy Gallagher, Shea Keene and Dora McDougall each scored one in the 6-0 win over Glasgow. Carrasco had three assists. Missoula outshot the Ice Dawgs 59-6, and Glasgow goalie Elizabeth Nyquist had 53 saves.

Missoula improved to 12-5 overall and will play Bozeman late Saturday night before the finals on Sunday.

