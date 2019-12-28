The Missoula Lady Bruins U19 hockey team defeated Flathead 3-1 and Glasgow 6-0 in the first two games of the Flathead Winter Classic in Kalispell.
After two scoreless periods, Flathead’s Maya Lacey scored first just two minutes into the third period Friday night against Flathead. Missoula responded with three consecutive goals by Shaye Ewing, Frances Carrasco and Julianne Lane to win the game. Missoula outshot Flathead, 37-8. Flathead goalie Courtney Klemann had 34 saves; Missoula goalie Natalie Herr had seven.
In the Saturday morning game, Ewing scored two goals, while Allie Beighle, Maddy Gallagher, Shea Keene and Dora McDougall each scored one in the 6-0 win over Glasgow. Carrasco had three assists. Missoula outshot the Ice Dawgs 59-6, and Glasgow goalie Elizabeth Nyquist had 53 saves.
Missoula improved to 12-5 overall and will play Bozeman late Saturday night before the finals on Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.