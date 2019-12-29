The Missoula Lady Bruins U19 hockey team defeated Bozeman 4-3 and Flathead 5-2 to win the Flathead Winter Classic for the second year in a row.

Shaye Ewing scored a hat trick in Missoula’s win over Bozeman on Saturday night, and Frances Carrasco added a goal for the Lady Bruins. Goalie Natalie Herr had 14 saves.

Ewing scored another hat trick in Missoula’s 5-2 win over Flathead in the championship game Sunday morning. Allie Beighle and Madeleine Heggen also scored goals for Missoula. Herr had 11 saves.

Missoula improved to 14-5 overall and will return to the Flathead Valley next week for league games against Bozeman and Flathead.

