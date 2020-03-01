Sophomore Allie Beighle scored two goals to lead the Missoula Lady Bruins to a 7-2 win over the Flathead Fusion and their fourth consecutive state girls hockey championship Sunday afternoon in Bozeman.
Five other players scored for Missoula: Madelyn Gallagher, Jaden Nielsen, Shaye Ewing, Waverly Winterer and Francis Carrasco.
Gallagher opened with the first goal just 12 seconds into the game, and then Flathead scored back-to-back goals to go up 2-1. Missoula led 4-2 at the end of the first period, and both teams were shut out in the second period. The Lady Bruins scored three more goals in the third period to win the game and the title.
Senior Aubrey McKay had 12 saves in goal, and Missoula outshot Flathead 46-14.
“Flathead beat Bozeman 4-0 Saturday night to advance to the title game for the first time in a very long time,” said Missoula head coach Grace Hoene. “We were excited to play them, and they came out really strong and aggressive. When they got up 2-1 early in the game, our girls stepped it up and battled to the end to make sure we brought home the championship banner. We couldn’t be more proud of this team. They had a stellar tournament and a great season.”
Four Missoula players were named to the 2020 All-State Team: sophomore forward Shaye Ewing from Sentinel High, senior goalie Aubrey McKay from Willard High, senior defender Jaden Nielsen from Sentinel High, and freshman Julianne Lane from Hellgate High.
Senior Madelyn Gallagher from Sentinel High was the winner of the MAHA State Hockey Scholarship, selected by the Board of Directors based upon academic and athletic performance.
