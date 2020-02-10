Madeleine Heggen and Madelyn Gallagher each scored a goal to lead the Missoula Lady Bruins U19 hockey team to a 2-1 win over the Sun Valley Suns and took home the tournament trophy.
It was a hard-fought battle against the home team, as the Suns out-numbered the Lady Bruins 16-11 in skaters, but Missoula goalie Aubrey McKay had a stellar game with 21 saves, while allowing just one dribble goal into the back of the net. The Lady Bruins outshot the Suns 21-15 and beat the team they lost to 3-1 earlier in the tournament.
Missoula advanced to the title game after beating Idaho Falls 6-2, Salmon 11-2, losing to Sun Valley 3-1 and tying Utah 2-2. It was the first time the Lady Bruins played five games in three days.
Missoula takes a 26-8-1 record to the Montana State Tournament Feb. 28-March 1 in Bozeman. The Lady Bruins have won the state championship for the last three years in a row.
