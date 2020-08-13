MINNEAPOLIS — The Montana AAA Vipers hockey team went 4-0 last week to win the championship of the Combat Cup, the season finale.
The Vipers, comprised of players mostly from eastern and northern Montana, defeated the Northern Storm Steel Shots of Minnesota 3-1 in the championship game and outscored four opponents 38-4. The players all turn 16 years old in 2020, coach Wacy Arndt said.
The Vipers were created three years ago to give youth in eastern Montana a place to play competitive hockey, Arndt said. The team went 6-1-1 this summer, finishing with five consecutive victories, and is 24-8-2 over the past three seasons.
The Vipers are part of the Northland Hockey Group and don't have home ice in the summer. The players are from Great Falls, Miles City, Glasgow and Sidney, with one from Minnesota, and the team plays mostly in Minnesota and South Dakota.
"We always say that wherever the boys are playing is a home game for us," Arndt said.
The team downed the North Dakota Crusaders 13-0, Mosquitoes Silver 10-0 and Twin Cities Xtreme 12-3 before winning the title game of the Combat Cup.
