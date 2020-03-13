FRISCO, Texas — The North American 3 Hockey League announced Friday that all regularly scheduled 2020 NA3HL Fraser Cup Playoff games have been suspended until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“This is an unprecedented time and situation, so first and foremost we want to be sure we are doing what is best for our players, teams, fans, and officials," NAHL Commissioner Mark Frankenfeld said in a statement. "In the past 24 hours, it became clear that we needed to follow a path that was consistent with what has transpired in the hockey world, particularly with our partners at USA Hockey, the NCAA, the NHL, and USHL.
“We will continue to monitor the situation daily with everyone involved and we understand that given the current landscape, things could change at any moment. Our number one goal is to resume play as soon as possible, but only when we feel it is safe for all of the parties involved. We are currently speaking with the NA3HL members and leadership to determine a further course of action.”
The NA3HL includes teams from Great Falls, Butte, Helena and Missoula.
