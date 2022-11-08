The North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) Frontier Division had another solid weekend of play.
There were six games of Frontier play this weekend, with the Great Falls-Helena series that was rescheduled due to shortage of officials.
Here is a snapshot of each game from the weekend:
The Friday flyer
Butte 3 Yellowstone 0
The Butte Cobras hosted the Yellowstone Quake on Friday night at the Butte Community Ice Center.
Tyler Tosch, Micah Williamson, and Patrick Crooks scored in a 2:17 span late in the second period, and Caleb Cross made the goals stand with a 39-save performance as the Cobras earned their first shutout of the season, having registered a 3-0 win over the Quake.
The Quakes had a sloppy line change that cost Yellowstone a bench minor for too many men on the ice with 3:19 to play in the second period.
Williamson made an excellent backhanded stop to keep the puck in the zone. He flipped a pass between the skates of a Quake to Anthony Johnson, who sent a no-look pass into the slot where Tosch skated down, took the puck to his backhand, and poked the puck above the glove of Quake goaltender Edvin Falkenstrom for the power-play goal. Tosch’s second goal of the season gave Butte a 1-0 lead with 2:53 to go in the second.
On Butte’s second goal, Caelin Chinery cycled the puck from above the left point to Tosch, who tapped a pass to Quinn Nichols. The centering pass was deposited by Williamson past a sprawling Falkenstrom for another Butte power-play goal. Tosh and Nichols drew the assists to put the Cobras up by two goals with 45 seconds left in the period.
Cade Wessman and Nick Bradshaw’s work in the defensive zone resulted in a two-on-two breakout, with Crooks on the left wing and Wessman coming down the center in the slot. Crooks flipped a shot on net that ricocheted off of the paddle of Falkenstrom’s stick and into the net. Crooks’ sixth goal of the season put Butte up 3-0 with two seconds to go in the period.
The Cobras have just two shutout wins going back to 2018-2019 existence, with Cross authoring both. The previous shutout was an 8-0 win in Sheridan back on Feb. 25, during the 2021-2022 campaign. Cross made 28 saves in that game.
Falkenstrom saved 49-of-52 shots and played well in the loss.
Gillette 13 Sheridan 4
The Sheridan Hawks traveled to Gillette to take on the Wild.
Down 3-2 with 16:25 to go in the second period, the Wild scored 11 of the final 12 goals to rout the Hawks, 13-4.
Anthony Foster and Isaac Young sandwiched Gillette goals around a tally from Sam Kleiman-Lee. Gillette led 2-1 after the first period.
Ryan McKenna and Makhai Sparks scored in the first 3:35 of the second period to put the Hawks up 3-2.
Ryan Hipsag, Adam Severson, Alec Waller, and Jace Johnson scored in an 11:44 span in a second period to give the Wild a 6-3 lead at the end of the frame.
Foster and Johnson scored to increase the Wild’s lead to 8-3 with 12:14 to play in the game.
Sparks logged his second goal of the game with 11:13 to go.
Gillette scored the final five goals, as Johnson, Wylee Gladen, Saizha Norwegian, Zack Slinger, and Sky Solig rounded out the scoresheet.
Johnson had a hat trick and two assists to lead the Wild in scoring. Severson, Slinger, Foster, Gladen, Hipsag, Young, Solig, and Jack Metcalfe had multi-point games for Gillette.
Cole Wheaton stopped 38-of-42 shots for the win between the pipes for the Wild.
Sparks and McKenna had multi-point games for the Hawks.
Patric Loeffler faced 57 shots, having stopped 47 in 51 minutes in net for Sheridan. Jack Wood stopped 10-of-13 shots in 8-plus minutes in relief of Loeffler.
Badlands 5 Bozeman 3
The Bozeman Icedogs traveled to Rapid City to take on the Badlands Sabres.
Badlands had a 5-0 lead before the Icedogs scored three times in a third period, as the Sabres hung to win 5-3.
Jack Walters scored twice, and Peyton Wilson, Izaiah Phillips, and Carter Johnson each scored once, as Badlands piled up a five-goal advantage with 18:22 to play.
Bozeman made a furious charge, as Dominik Hauer scored with 10:22 to play. Nate Brunelle scored 58 seconds later, and Owen House scored with 1:50 to play the close the margin a pair of goals. The Icedogs pulled the goaltender for the extra attacker but were unable to capitalize on the man-advantage.
Walters, Phillips, and Mason Martin had multi-point games for Badlands, and House and Hauer each had two points for Bozeman.
Brady Devries stopped 36-of-39 shots in net for Badlands.
Bozeman’s Cam Milewski stopped 15-of-18 shots in the first 12:05 of the contest before being lifted for Sean Smer, who stopped 22-of-24 shots including penalty shot attempt by Hunter Walla.
The Saturday snapshot
Butte 4 Yellowstone 3 (OT)
Tyler Tosch’s overtime goal with 1:03 to play in overtime completed the weekend sweep with a 4-3 win.
Cade Wessman began the scoring for Butte with 65:37 remaining in the first period. As Kazden Stineff’s penalty expired, Wessman picked up the puck just inside the offense zone, stickhandled his way around a defenseman into the slot and beat Yellowstone goaltender John Hughes to the stick-side to give the Cobras a 1-0 lead.
Nick Cofer took advantage of an open-look at the net in the slot and fired a wrist-shot past Butte goaltender Caleb Cross to tie the score at 1-1 with 50 seconds left in the first period.
The second period was a period for the goaltenders, as Hughes and Cross kept the score locked 1-1 through 40 minutes.
The Quake scored on a rebound that came loose in the goal crease. Cofer poked home his second goal of the night to put Yellowstone up 2-1 with 18:26 left in regulation.
Patrick Crooks got the equalizer for Butte a few moments later. Caelin Chinery saucered a pass to Carter Large, who banked it off Hughes’ goal pads, and Crooks parked the puck in the net to tie the score at 2-2 with 12:39 left in the third period.
Cofer completed his hat trick on the power-play after Crooks was whistled for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. After shots on goal by Sebe Perez and Christopher Dick, Cofer poked the puck over Cross’ left leg to give Yellowstone a 3-2 lead with 7:27 to play in the period.
Butte continued to pepper Hughes with shots on goal by Wessman and Nick Bradshaw which led to another Cobra goal. Carson Streich and Rye Vincent took shots at the net that were initially saved by Hughes. Bradshaw circled back around the net and poked the puck into the net to re-tie the game, this time at 3-2, with 5:14 to go in regulation.
Bradshaw split two defenders and broke away for a shot on Hughes with 15 seconds to go. A puck hit the post, and a few seconds later, the horn ended regulation.
Overtime began with a three-on-three situation. Bradshaw took two point-blank shots and Wessman another that were saved by Hughes.
Cross made two dazzling saves that created a 2-on-1 opportunity through the neutral zone and into the offensive end for Tosch on the right side and Crooks on the left. Tosch loaded up a wrist shot from the middle of the right faceoff circle and beat Hughes stick-side for the game-winner with 1:04 to play in overtime.
The shot by Tosch gave the Cobras the advantage in shots on goal for the night, 47-46.
Crooks had a goal and an assist to lead the Cobras. Cross stopped 43-of-46 shots.
Cofer had three goals, while Perez and Will Soldano each had two assists. Hughes played well in net for Yellowstone, having stopped 43-of-47 shots.
Gillette 11 Sheridan 2
The Gillette Hawks blitzed the Sheridan Hawks’ goal with 81 shots, as they swept the weekend series with an 11-2 win.
Gillette scored the first five goals of the contest, as Zack Slinger, Sky Solig, Remington Richardson, Todd Powassin, and Jace Johnson lit the lamp over a span of 18:17, which bridged from the first period into the second.
Makhai Sparks broke the streak with a power-play goal with 3:51 to play in the second period. Saizha Norwegian countered a goal 1:10 later, as the Wild led after two periods, 6-2.
Norwegian, Johnson, Solig, and Isaac Young scored in a span of nine minutes to expand the Wild’s lead to eight.
Sparks once again snapped the five-goal streak with a score with 5:27 to play.
Anthony Foster scored a short-handed goal for the Wild with 4:37 to go.
Eight Wild players had at least two points each, led by Solig and Young with four points apiece.
Dominic Hite saved 21-of-23 shots in the win for Gillette.
Jack Wood saved 59-of-69 shots before Patric Loeffler came in with 12:52 to play, having stopped 11-of-12 shots.
Badlands 6 Bozeman 5 (SO)
The Badlands Sabres and Bozeman Icedogs were deadlocked after 65 minutes and had to settle the game with a shootout.
Jack Walters beat Sean Smer with a shot in the fourth round of the shootout to earn the Sabres the weekend sweep, 6-5.
After Bozeman’s Said Ayala and Badlands’ Hunter Walla traded power play goals in a 2:40 span of the first period, Dominik Hauer scored twice to give Bozeman a 3-1 lead with a minute left in the opening stanza.
Kole Morris and Braden Koliha sandwiched Bozeman goals around Ian Vannelli’s first goal of the season, as the Icedogs led the Sabres after 40 minutes, 5-2.
Badlands used the middle part of the third period, as Walla, Brady Ridnour, and Dawson Wirth pulled the Sabres into a 5-5 tie.
After the five-minute overtime period, the teams lined up for the shootout.
Hauer, Chris Porciuncula, Owen House, and Braden Koliha were stopped by Devries.
Carter Johnson, Izaiah Phillips, and Wirth were stopped by Smer in the first three rounds before Walters deposited the winning shot in the fourth session.
Three of Badlands’ goals were on the power-play, with Bozeman collecting two with the man advantage.
Walla, Wirth, Vannelli, Gabriel Harrison, and Zach Vockler had multi-point games for the Sabres. Devries saved 50-of-55 shots for the win in net.
Hauer, Koliha, and Nate Brunelle each had multi-point games for the Icedogs. Smer saved 42-of-47 shots on goal.
406 Stars of the Week
Bozeman: Dominik Hauer 2 goals, 3 assists.
Butte: Caleb Cross 82-of-85 saves.
Badlands: Hunter Walla 2 goals, 1 assist. Izaiah Phillips, 1 goal, 3 assists.
Gillette: Jace Johnson, 5 goals, 3 assists. Isaac Young, 2 goals, 7 assists.
Sheridan: Mahkai Sparks, 4 goals.
Yellowstone: Nick Cofer 3 goals.
Those special teams
Gillette has taken over the NA3HL lead in power-play goals with 40 goals on 86 opportunities.
Sheridan is second in the division with 23 goals, followed by Helena (16), Butte (14), Great Falls (13), Yellowstone (10), Badlands (8), and Bozeman (7).
Helena has the best penalty kill in the division with an 84.7% rate. Gillette (83%) is second, followed by Great Falls (80.7%), Bozeman (80.6%), Yellowstone (78.7%), Butte (75.9%), Sheridan (72.8%), and Badlands (63%).
Gillette leads the division with seven shorthanded goals. Helena has five, Sheridan, Badlands, and Yellowstone have two each, and Bozeman has one. Great Falls and Butte have yet to score shorthanded.
Sheridan has allowed seven shorthanded goals. Great Falls and Badlands have allowed three goals each. Helena and Yellowstone have allotted two shorties, and Butte and Bozeman allowing one each. Gillette has not allowed a shorthanded goal.
Life inside the box
While special teams can be a measurement of a team’s progress, squads can rack up some penalties (PIM = penalties in minutes) during the process.
Sheridan leads the division with 468 PIM in 16 games, which averaged 29.3 minutes per contest.
Bozeman (443) is second, followed by Helena (389), Gillette (382), Badlands (354), Butte (279), Great Falls (234), and Yellowstone (206).
Frontier players in the scoring top 10
With Gillette’s 24-goal weekend, the Wild have five scorers in the top ten.
Jace Johnson (21-13-34) is second in points, one behind Atlanta’s Nick Jameus (7-28-35). Johnson leads the league in goals with 21, four more than Atlanta’s Anthony O’Neal.
Sky Solig (12-19-31) and Anthony Young (6-25-31) are tied for third overall.
Sheridan’s Makhai Sparks (15-14-29) leads all defensemen and is sixth overall.
Butte’s Nick Bradshaw (12-16-28) had been in the top five in scoring for most of the season and is now in seventh, tied with the Wild’s Saizha Norwegian (9-19-28).
Gillette’s Adam Severson (10-17-27) is ninth overall.
Seven D-men in top ten of defensive scoring
The Frontier Division has a deep scoring presence in the NA3HL’s Top 10 scorers list.
Sparks has opened a 10-point lead in scoring for defensemen.
Gillette’s Alec Waller (6-13-19) is second, Butte’s Luke Schleusner (10-7-17) is third, and Gillette’s Todd Powassin (5-12-17) is in fourth.
Sheridan’s Wyatt Noble (6-10-16) is in seventh place, Great Falls’ William Fallman (7-8-15) is tied for ninth with Granite City’s Brett Robinson (8-7-15), Atlanta’s Robbie Aranos (3-12-15), and Great Falls’ Alex Leaf (1-14-15).
Frontier netminders in the top 10
Gabe Swanson (7-1) is third in goals allowed average with a 1.36 mark and leads the league in shutouts (5). Jake Turek (2.36) is 15th in GAA. Jesse Schindel (2.48 GAA) is 17th, and Yellowstone’s Edvin Falkenstrom (2.64 GAA) is 19th.
Bozeman’s Cam Milewski (627) ranks second in saves. Badlands’ Zach Broxterman (511) is fourth, Great Falls’ Josh Koziol (460) ranks fifth, Falkenstrom (422) is seventh, and Sheridan’s Jack Wood (376) ranks tenth.
Swanson’s .941 save percentage ranks fourth in the league. Milewski (.935) ranks fifth, followed by Falkenstrom’s .934 (sixth), and Turek’s .931 (tenth).
Frontier players come from...everywhere!
Junior hockey has a way of importing players from all over the world.
There are 26 of the 50 states that are represented in the Frontier Division.
Between the eight teams in the Frontier Division, 26 players from Montana. The Treasure State has the second-most players in the division, with Butte leading the division with nine players from Montana. Helena is second with eight. Badlands and Bozeman have three each, Great Falls has two, and Sheridan has one.
The state with the highest concentration of players in the Frontier Division is Minnesota with 34, which includes 17 on Gillette’s roster.
There are 15 players from Colorado in the division, with Helena having six players on their roster.
There are also 15 players from South Dakota, with 11 that play on the Badlands Sabres.
Thirteen players call Alaska home, with Great Falls having six players on their roster, and Butte right behind with five.
There are also 13 players from Wisconsin in the division. Great Falls, Sheridan, and Yellowstone have three players each from The Badger State.
Twelve Californians play in the division. Bozeman has nine players on the roster from California.
Internationally, there are 18 players on rosters. Eleven of the players are from Canada (led by Alberta with nine), four from Sweden, one from England, one from Latvia, and one from Mexico.
Attendance figures
During football season, it is tough to draw a crowd to a hockey game.
On average, Helena leads the league with an average of 1,100 fans per game. The Bighorns have played five games at Helena Ice Arena so far this season.
Gillette has played eight games at Spirit Hall Ice Arena and average 762 fans per contest.
Sheridan averages 459 fans, followed by Badlands (366), Butte (296), Bozeman (239), Yellowstone (173). Great Falls does not report attendance.
The Frontier Division standings (as of Nov. 8)
Gillette 14-1-0-1 (29 points, 112 goals for, 40 goals against)
Helena 12-3-0-1 (25 points, 73 goals for, 31 goals against)
Butte 8-7-1-0 (17 points, 56 goals for, 56 goals against)
Great Falls 8-6-0-0 (16 points, 44 goals for, 52 goals against)
Sheridan 7-8-1-0 (15 points, 66 goals for, 92 goals against)
Badlands 5-9-1-1 (12 points, 46 goals for, 79 goals against)
Yellowstone 5-9-1-1 (12 points, 33 goals for, 53 goals against)
Bozeman 3-12-0-1 (7 points, 35 goals for, 67 goals against)
What’s on the Frontier for the weekend
Butte heads to Cody, Wyoming for the two-game weekend series with Yellowstone.
Helena and Bozeman will have a home-and-home series, starting Friday at the Haynes Pavilion and wrapping up at the Helena Ice Arena on Saturday.
Badlands will travel to Gillette to take on the Wild at Spirit Hall Ice Arena in a two-game series that starts Friday.
Great Falls will travel to Sheridan for a two-game weekend series at Whitney in the M&M Center.
